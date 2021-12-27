TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 26, 2021 _____ 397 FPUS54 KFWD 271032 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 TXZ119-272215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15. $$ TXZ118-272215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ159-272215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ158-272215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ104-272215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ103-272215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. $$ TXZ093-272215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. $$ TXZ092-272215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. $$ TXZ091-272215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. $$ TXZ102-272215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. $$ TXZ101-272215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. $$ TXZ100-272215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. $$ TXZ115-272215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. $$ TXZ116-272215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. $$ TXZ117-272215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. $$ TXZ131-272215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ132-272215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ130-272215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ129-272215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. $$ TXZ141-272215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ142-272215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ156-272215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ157-272215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ143-272215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ144-272215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ133-272215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ134-272215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values around 20. $$ TXZ145-272215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values around 20. $$ TXZ146-272215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ161-272215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ160-272215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ174-272215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ175-272215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ162-272215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ147-272215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ148-272215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ135-272215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ122-272215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ121-272215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill values around 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values around 20. $$ TXZ120-272215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ105-272215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ123-272215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ107-272215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15. $$ TXZ106-272215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15. $$ TXZ095-272215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ094-272215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 432 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather