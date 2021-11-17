TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 16, 2021 _____ 231 FPUS54 KFWD 170918 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 TXZ119-172215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ118-172215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ159-172215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ158-172215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ104-172215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ103-172215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ093-172215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ092-172215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ091-172215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ102-172215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ101-172215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ100-172215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ115-172215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ116-172215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ117-172215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ131-172215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ132-172215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ130-172215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ129-172215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ141-172215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ142-172215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ156-172215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ157-172215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ143-172215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ144-172215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ133-172215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ134-172215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ145-172215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ146-172215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ161-172215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ160-172215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ174-172215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ175-172215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ162-172215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ147-172215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ148-172215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ135-172215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ122-172215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ121-172215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ120-172215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ105-172215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ123-172215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ107-172215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ106-172215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ095-172215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ094-172215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 318 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather