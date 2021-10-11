TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 10, 2021 _____ 078 FPUS54 KFWD 110645 AAD ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 TXZ119-110915- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ118-110915- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ159-110915- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ158-110915- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ104-110915- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ103-110915- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ093-110915- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ092-110915- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ091-110915- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ101-110915- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ100-110915- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ115-110915- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ116-110915- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ102-117-110915- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ131-110915- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ132-110915- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ130-110915- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling to around 70 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ129-110915- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ141-110915- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ142-110915- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ156-110915- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ157-110915- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ143-110915- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ144-110915- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ133-110915- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ134-110915- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ145-110915- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ146-110915- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 518 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ161-110915- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 518 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ160-110915- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 518 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ174-110915- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 518 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ175-110915- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 518 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ162-110915- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 518 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ147-110915- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 518 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ148-110915- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 518 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ135-110915- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 518 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ122-110915- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 518 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ121-110915- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ120-110915- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ105-110915- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ123-110915- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 518 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ107-110915- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 518 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ106-110915- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ095-110915- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ094-110915- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 145 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather