TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 8, 2021 _____ 073 FPUS54 KFWD 090835 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 TXZ119-090945- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ118-090945- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ159-090945- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ158-090945- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ104-090945- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ103-090945- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ093-090945- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ092-090945- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ091-090945- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ101-090945- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ100-090945- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ115-090945- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ116-090945- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ102-117-090945- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ131-090945- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ132-090945- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ130-090945- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ129-090945- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ141-090945- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ142-090945- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ156-090945- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ157-090945- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ143-090945- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ144-090945- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ133-090945- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ134-090945- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ145-090945- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ146-090945- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ161-090945- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ160-090945- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ174-090945- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ175-090945- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ162-090945- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ147-090945- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ148-090945- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ135-090945- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ122-090945- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ121-090945- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ120-090945- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 110 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ105-090945- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 110 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ123-090945- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ107-090945- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ106-090945- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ095-090945- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ094-090945- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. 