TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

275 FPUS54 KFWD 300821

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

TXZ119-302315-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ118-302315-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ159-302315-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ158-302315-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ104-302315-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ103-302315-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ093-302315-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ092-302315-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ091-302315-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ101-302315-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ100-302315-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ115-302315-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ116-302315-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ102-117-302315-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ131-302315-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ132-302315-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ130-302315-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ129-302315-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ141-302315-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ142-302315-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ156-302315-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ157-302315-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ143-302315-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ144-302315-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ133-302315-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ134-302315-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ145-302315-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ146-302315-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ161-302315-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ160-302315-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ174-302315-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ175-302315-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ162-302315-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ147-302315-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ148-302315-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ135-302315-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ122-302315-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ121-302315-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ120-302315-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ105-302315-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ123-302315-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ107-302315-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ106-302315-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ095-302315-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ094-302315-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

321 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

