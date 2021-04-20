TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

TXZ119-202115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ118-202115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ159-202115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ158-202115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ104-202115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ103-202115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ093-202115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around

50 this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ092-202115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ091-202115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

colder with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ101-202115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

colder with lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ100-202115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ115-202115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ116-202115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ102-117-202115-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ131-202115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ132-202115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ130-202115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ129-202115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ141-202115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ142-202115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ156-202115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 60s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ157-202115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the

lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ143-202115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ144-202115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling

into the upper 50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ133-202115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ134-202115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ145-202115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling

into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ146-202115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of

frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ161-202115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ160-202115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ174-202115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ175-202115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ162-202115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ147-202115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ148-202115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ135-202115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of

frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ122-202115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of

frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ121-202115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ120-202115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ105-202115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ123-202115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ107-202115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ106-202115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ095-202115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ094-202115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

