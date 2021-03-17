TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

_____

766 FPUS54 KFWD 170739

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

TXZ119-172115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Breezy, cooler with highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up

to 35 mph are possible this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ118-172115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ159-172115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ158-172115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ104-172115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ103-172115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ093-172115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ092-172115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ091-172115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up

to 35 mph are possible this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ102-172115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ101-172115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ100-172115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ115-172115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this afternoon.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ116-172115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ117-172115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up

to 40 mph are possible this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph

are possible.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ131-172115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 this afternoon. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph

are possible.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ132-172115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ130-172115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ129-172115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ141-172115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ142-172115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ156-172115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up

to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ157-172115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ143-172115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ144-172115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ133-172115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ134-172115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up

to 35 mph are possible this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ145-172115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 23 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up

to 35 mph are possible this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ146-172115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ161-172115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ160-172115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ174-172115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ175-172115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ162-172115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ147-172115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ148-172115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ135-172115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ122-172115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ121-172115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ120-172115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ105-172115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ123-172115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ107-172115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ106-172115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ095-172115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ094-172115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

239 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather