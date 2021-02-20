TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 19, 2021

_____

666 FPUS54 KFWD 200914

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

TXZ119-202215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ118-202215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ159-202215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ158-202215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ104-202215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ103-202215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ093-202215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the evening, then

cloudy with areas of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in the

evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Not as cold with lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ092-202215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Not as cold with

lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ091-202215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ102-202215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ101-202215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ100-202215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ115-202215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ116-202215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ117-202215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ131-202215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ132-202215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the

lower 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ130-202215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ129-202215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ141-202215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ142-202215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ156-202215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ157-202215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ143-202215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into the mid 40s

after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ144-202215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ133-202215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ134-202215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ145-202215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ146-202215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ161-202215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

$$

TXZ160-202215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ174-202215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ175-202215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ162-202215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Areas of freezing fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ147-202215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

$$

TXZ148-202215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ135-202215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

$$

TXZ122-202215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy

fog in the evening. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

$$

TXZ121-202215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ120-202215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Not as cold with lows in the mid

30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ105-202215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s

after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ123-202215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ107-202215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ106-202215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ095-202215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ094-202215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

314 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

