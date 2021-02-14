TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021 _____ 545 FPUS54 KFWD 140930 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 TXZ119-142215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow with a slight chance of sleet this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Around half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above. .TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Colder with lows around 7 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ118-142215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Up to one inch of snow accumulation. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above. .TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Much colder with lows around 5 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16 below after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ159-142215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of sleet this afternoon. Very light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above. .TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow with a slight chance of sleet in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Much colder with lows around 8 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional A light dusting of snow possible. Colder with highs around 17. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sleet and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ158-142215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and sleet likely this afternoon. Very light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11. .TONIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Much colder with lows around 8 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional A light dusting of snow possible. Cold with highs around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sleet with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ104-142215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow with a slight chance of sleet this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Around half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above. .TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Colder with lows around 5 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 13. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 15. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ103-142215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Colder with highs around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 above. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Much colder with lows around 4 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 13. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 16 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ093-142215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Colder with highs around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Colder with lows around 3 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 12. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ092-142215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Colder with highs around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Colder with lows around 1 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 11. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ091-142215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Colder with highs around 15. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Colder with lows around zero. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 11. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 19. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ102-142215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Colder with highs around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Colder with lows around 2 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 15. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ101-142215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Colder with highs around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Much colder with lows around zero. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ100-142215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Colder with highs around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Colder with lows around 1 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 12. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 below. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ115-142215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Colder with lows around 2 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow with a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ116-142215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Colder with highs around 18. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Much colder with lows around 2 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 below. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 30. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ117-142215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Colder with highs around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Much colder with lows around 3 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 13. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ131-142215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Colder. Temperatures steady around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above. .TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Much colder with lows around 4 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 16 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 30. Wind chill values around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ132-142215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Around half an inch of snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above. .TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Much colder with lows around 5 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ130-142215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Much colder with lows around 3 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill values around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ129-142215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Much colder with lows around 2 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill values around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ141-142215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 above. .TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Much colder with lows around 3 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 above. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill values around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ142-142215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Around half an inch of snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow likely. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Much colder with lows around 4 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 17. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 above. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 30. Wind chill values around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ156-142215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. A light dusting of snow possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 above. .TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of sleet in the evening, then snow after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Much colder with lows around 5 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow and sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ157-142215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. A light dusting of snow possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 above. .TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Much colder with lows around 6 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 14 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow and sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ143-142215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Around half an inch of snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Much colder with lows around 4 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 16 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 30. Wind chill values around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ144-142215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Around half an inch of snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Much colder with lows around 5 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ133-142215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Around half an inch of snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above. .TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Much colder with lows around 5 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ134-142215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of sleet this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Around half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above. .TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Much colder with lows around 7 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional A light dusting of snow possible. Colder with highs around 15. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ145-142215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Around half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 above. .TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Much colder with lows around 7 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional A light dusting of snow possible. Cold with highs around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 14 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ146-142215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Very light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Much colder with lows around 9 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around half an inch possible. Colder with highs around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ161-142215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet this morning, then snow likely with a chance of sleet this afternoon. Very light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12. .TONIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Much colder with lows around 9 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around half an inch possible. Colder with highs around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sleet and snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ160-142215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet this afternoon. Very light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12. .TONIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Much colder with lows around 9 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional A light dusting of snow possible. Colder with highs around 17. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ174-142215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet this afternoon. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14. .TONIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Much colder with lows around 10 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around half an inch possible. Colder with highs around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 9 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ175-142215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet this afternoon. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16. .TONIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Much colder with lows around 11. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. Colder with highs around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 3 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of sleet and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ162-142215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sleet this morning, then a chance of snow and sleet this afternoon. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Much colder with lows around 11. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. Colder with highs around 17. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 7 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of sleet and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ147-142215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a chance of snow this afternoon. Very light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Much colder with lows around 10 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches possible. Colder with highs around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ148-142215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of snow this afternoon. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Much colder with lows around 11. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches possible. Colder with highs around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sleet in the morning. Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. $$ TXZ135-142215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet and snow this morning, then snow likely with a slight chance of sleet this afternoon. Very light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Much colder with lows around 10 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches possible. Colder with highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sleet in the morning. Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ122-142215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Very light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Colder with lows around 9 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches possible. Colder with highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ121-142215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of sleet this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Around half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above. .TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Much colder with lows around 7 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional A light dusting of snow possible. Colder with highs around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 11 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ120-142215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of sleet this morning. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Around half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow likely. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Colder with lows around 7 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional no snow accumulation expected. Cold with highs around 15. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 13 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ105-142215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of sleet this morning. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Around half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above. .TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Colder with lows around 6 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional A light dusting of snow possible. Colder with highs around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 14 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ123-142215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of sleet this morning. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Very light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Colder with lows around 8 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around half an inch possible. Colder with highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ107-142215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of sleet this morning. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Around half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Colder with lows around 8 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around half an inch possible. Colder with highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ106-142215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of sleet this morning. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Around half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Colder with lows around 7 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional A light dusting of snow possible. Colder with highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. $$ TXZ095-142215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of sleet this morning. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Around half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Colder with lows around 6 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional A light dusting of snow possible. Cold with highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. $$ TXZ094-142215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 330 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Around half an inch of snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above. .TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Colder with lows around 4 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. $$ _____