TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

TXZ119-192215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ118-192215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ159-192215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning. Areas of fog this morning.

A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ158-192215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ104-192215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ103-192215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ093-192215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ092-192215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Wind chill values around

20 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ091-192215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Wind chill values as low as

15 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ102-192215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.

Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values

around 20 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ101-192215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Wind chill values as low as

15 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ100-192215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as

low as 15 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ115-192215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ116-192215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values

around 20 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ117-192215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill

values around 20 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ131-192215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ132-192215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ130-192215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30. Wind chill values

around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill

values around 20 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ129-192215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as

low as 15 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ141-192215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ142-192215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ156-192215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill

values around 20 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ157-192215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ143-192215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30. Wind chill values

around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill

values around 20 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ144-192215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ133-192215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ134-192215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ145-192215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ146-192215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ161-192215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ160-192215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ174-192215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this

morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ175-192215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this

morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ162-192215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. A chance of thunderstorms.

Rain. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ147-192215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ148-192215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then rain likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ135-192215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ122-192215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ121-192215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ120-192215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ105-192215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ123-192215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ107-192215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ106-192215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ095-192215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill

values around 20 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ094-192215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

849 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. Wind chill values

around 20 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

