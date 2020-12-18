TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ118-190015-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ159-190015-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ158-190015-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms

with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ104-190015-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ103-190015-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ093-190015-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then sunny

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ092-190015-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ091-190015-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ102-190015-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ101-190015-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ100-190015-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ115-190015-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ116-190015-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ117-190015-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ131-190015-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ132-190015-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

TXZ130-190015-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ129-190015-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ141-190015-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ142-190015-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ156-190015-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy drizzle

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

TXZ157-190015-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

TXZ143-190015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

patchy drizzle in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ144-190015-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

TXZ133-190015-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ134-190015-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

TXZ145-190015-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

TXZ146-190015-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely

with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ161-190015-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely

with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ160-190015-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers

likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ174-190015-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely with patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

TXZ175-190015-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ162-190015-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ147-190015-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely

with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ148-190015-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ135-190015-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely

with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.

TXZ122-190015-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely

with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ121-190015-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

TXZ120-190015-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ105-190015-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ123-190015-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely

with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ107-190015-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely

with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ106-190015-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely

with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ095-190015-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ094-190015-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

1152 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

