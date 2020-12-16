TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020 _____ 291 FPUS54 KFWD 162327 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 TXZ119-171015- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ118-171015- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ159-171015- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ158-171015- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ104-171015- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ103-171015- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ093-171015- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ092-171015- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ091-171015- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ102-171015- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ101-171015- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ100-171015- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ115-171015- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ116-171015- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ117-171015- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ131-171015- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ132-171015- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ130-171015- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ129-171015- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ141-171015- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ142-171015- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ156-171015- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ157-171015- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ143-171015- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ144-171015- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ133-171015- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ134-171015- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ145-171015- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ146-171015- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ161-171015- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ160-171015- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ174-171015- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ175-171015- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ162-171015- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ147-171015- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ148-171015- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ135-171015- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ122-171015- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ121-171015- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ120-171015- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ105-171015- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ123-171015- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ107-171015- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ106-171015- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ095-171015- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ094-171015- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. 