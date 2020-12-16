TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

291 FPUS54 KFWD 162327

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

TXZ119-171015-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ118-171015-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ159-171015-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ158-171015-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ104-171015-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ103-171015-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ093-171015-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ092-171015-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ091-171015-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ102-171015-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ101-171015-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ100-171015-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ115-171015-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ116-171015-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ117-171015-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ131-171015-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ132-171015-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ130-171015-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ129-171015-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ141-171015-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ142-171015-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ156-171015-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ157-171015-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ143-171015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ144-171015-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ133-171015-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ134-171015-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ145-171015-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ146-171015-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ161-171015-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ160-171015-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ174-171015-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ175-171015-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ162-171015-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds around

10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ147-171015-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ148-171015-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ135-171015-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ122-171015-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ121-171015-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ120-171015-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TXZ105-171015-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TXZ123-171015-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ107-171015-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ106-171015-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ095-171015-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ094-171015-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

527 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

