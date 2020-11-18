TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TXZ119-182215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ118-182215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ159-182215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ158-182215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling to around

70 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ104-182215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ103-182215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ093-182215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ092-182215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ091-182215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder with

lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TXZ102-182215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder with

lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ101-182215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder with

lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

TXZ100-182215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder with

lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ115-182215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ116-182215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ117-182215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

TXZ131-182215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ132-182215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ130-182215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ129-182215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ141-182215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ142-182215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ156-182215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ157-182215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ143-182215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ144-182215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ133-182215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ134-182215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ145-182215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ146-182215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ161-182215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ160-182215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ174-182215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ175-182215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling to around

70 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ162-182215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling to around

70 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ147-182215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ148-182215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ135-182215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ122-182215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ121-182215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ120-182215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ105-182215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ123-182215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ107-182215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ106-182215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ095-182215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ094-182215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

300 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

