TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 3, 2020
634 FPUS54 KFWD 040913
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
TXZ119-042215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TXZ118-042215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ159-042215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TXZ158-042215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ104-042215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TXZ103-042215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ093-042215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ092-042215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ091-042215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ102-042215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ101-042215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ100-042215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Much cooler with highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ115-042215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Cooler with highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ116-042215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Cooler with highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ117-042215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ131-042215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ132-042215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ130-042215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Cooler with highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ129-042215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Cooler with highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ141-042215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Cooler with highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ142-042215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Cooler with highs around
70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ156-042215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ157-042215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ143-042215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ144-042215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
TXZ133-042215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ134-042215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
TXZ145-042215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
TXZ146-042215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TXZ161-042215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TXZ160-042215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TXZ174-042215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
TXZ175-042215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
TXZ162-042215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TXZ147-042215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TXZ148-042215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TXZ135-042215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the
afternoon.
TXZ122-042215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TXZ121-042215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TXZ120-042215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TXZ105-042215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TXZ123-042215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TXZ107-042215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TXZ106-042215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TXZ095-042215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TXZ094-042215-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
313 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon.
