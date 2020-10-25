TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the

evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 60. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the morning...then

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a

chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ118-252115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the

evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ159-252115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 40s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ158-252115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of drizzle

in the morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ104-252115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the

evening...then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 40s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ103-252115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the

evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around

40 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ093-252115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with areas of drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Colder with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ092-252115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of drizzle. Rain likely in the evening...then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely with a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy

with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with

lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ091-252115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of drizzle. Rain likely in the evening...then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely with a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy

with rain likely. Cold with highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning...then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ102-252115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the

evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely with a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of light freezing

rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with

lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ101-252115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the

evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers with areas of drizzle

in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely with a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of light freezing

rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ100-252115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the

evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers with areas of drizzle

in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

light freezing rain in the evening...then rain likely with a

chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Colder with lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely in the

morning...then a chance of rain and light freezing rain in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ115-252115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the

evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers with areas of drizzle

in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

light freezing rain in the evening...then rain likely with a

chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Colder with lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely in the

morning...then a chance of rain and light freezing rain in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning...then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ116-252115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the

evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers with areas of drizzle

in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely with a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain. Rain

likely in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cold with highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ117-252115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the

evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with

lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ131-252115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance

of rain in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning...then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ132-252115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance

of rain in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning...then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ130-252115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance

of rain in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows

around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs around 50. Temperatures falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely with a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning...then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Cold with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ129-252115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance

of rain in the evening...then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers with areas of drizzle

in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

light freezing rain in the evening...then rain likely with a

chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Colder with lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain. Rain

likely in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings as low as

19.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning...then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ141-252115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely with a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning...then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ142-252115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ156-252115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ157-252115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ143-252115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ144-252115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance

of rain in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling to around 40 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning...then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ133-252115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain

in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

rain likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ134-252115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain

in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 40s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ145-252115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain

in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning...then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ146-252115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain

in the evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of drizzle in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning...then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ161-252115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ160-252115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of drizzle

in the morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ174-252115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance

of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ175-252115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ162-252115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of

rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ147-252115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling to

around 60 in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ148-252115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of

rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ135-252115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain

in the evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of drizzle

in the morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Less humid with lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ122-252115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain

in the evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of drizzle in the

morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. East

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a

chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ121-252115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain

in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of drizzle in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a

chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ120-252115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain

in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the morning...then

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in

the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a

chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ105-252115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain

in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the morning...then

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s

in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ123-252115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain

in the evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of drizzle in the

morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a

chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ107-252115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain

in the evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a

chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ106-252115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain

in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...

then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ095-252115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain

in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the morning...then

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ094-252115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the

evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

