TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 18, 2020
_____
390 FPUS54 KFWD 190828
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
TXZ119-192115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ118-192115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ159-192115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ158-192115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ104-192115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ103-192115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ093-192115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ092-192115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ091-192115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ102-192115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ101-192115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ100-192115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ115-192115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ116-192115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ117-192115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ131-192115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ132-192115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ130-192115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ129-192115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ141-192115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ142-192115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ156-192115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ157-192115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ143-192115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ144-192115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ133-192115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ134-192115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ145-192115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ146-192115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ161-192115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ160-192115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ174-192115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ175-192115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ162-192115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ147-192115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ148-192115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ135-192115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ122-192115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ121-192115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ120-192115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ105-192115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ123-192115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ107-192115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ106-192115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ095-192115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
328 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs