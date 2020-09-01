TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020

773 FPUS54 KFWD 010649

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

TXZ119-010930-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ118-010930-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Heat index readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ159-010930-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Hot, humid

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ158-010930-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ104-010930-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ103-010930-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ093-010930-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ092-010930-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Temperatures falling to around 80 in the afternoon. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ091-010930-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Not as

warm. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 70s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ102-010930-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ101-010930-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ100-010930-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in

the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid

with lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ115-010930-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ116-010930-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ117-010930-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the

lower 90s. Temperatures falling into the upper 80s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ131-010930-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat

index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ132-010930-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat

index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ130-010930-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ129-010930-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ141-010930-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ142-010930-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ156-010930-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index

readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ157-010930-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat

index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ143-010930-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index

readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ144-010930-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ133-010930-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ134-010930-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ145-010930-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ146-010930-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

149 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstor