TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020
_____
214 FPUS54 KFWD 280810
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
TXZ119-282115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-282115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-282115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-282115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ104-282115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ103-282115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 104. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ093-282115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs
around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-282115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-282115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ102-282115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ101-282115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 104. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ100-282115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ115-282115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ116-282115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ117-282115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ131-282115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-282115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-282115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-282115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-282115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ142-282115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ156-282115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-282115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-282115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ144-282115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-282115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-282115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-282115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-282115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon. Heat index readings up to 111 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-282115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-282115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-282115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ175-282115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings
up to 111 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ162-282115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ147-282115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index
readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ148-282115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ135-282115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up
to 111 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ122-282115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
310 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloud