TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2020
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ118-092115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ159-092115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ158-092115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ104-092115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ103-092115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ093-092115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ092-092115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ091-092115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ102-092115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ101-092115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ100-092115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
TXZ115-092115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
TXZ116-092115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ117-092115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ131-092115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ132-092115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ130-092115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ129-092115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ141-092115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ142-092115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ156-092115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ157-092115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ143-092115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ144-092115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ133-092115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ134-092115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ145-092115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ146-092115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ161-092115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ160-092115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ174-092115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ175-092115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
TXZ162-092115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ147-092115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ148-092115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ135-092115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ122-092115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ121-092115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ120-092115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ105-092115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ123-092115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ107-092115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ106-092115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ095-092115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ094-092115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
