TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
TXZ119-011000-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ118-011000-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ159-011000-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ158-011000-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ104-011000-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ103-011000-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ093-011000-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ092-011000-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ091-011000-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ102-011000-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ101-011000-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ100-011000-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ115-011000-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ116-011000-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ117-011000-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ131-011000-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ132-011000-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ130-011000-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ129-011000-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ141-011000-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ142-011000-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ156-011000-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ157-011000-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ143-011000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ144-011000-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ133-011000-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ134-011000-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ145-011000-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ146-011000-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ161-011000-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ160-011000-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph
in the morning becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ174-011000-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ175-011000-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
TXZ162-011000-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ147-011000-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ148-011000-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ135-011000-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph in
the morning becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ122-011000-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ121-011000-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ120-011000-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ105-011000-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ123-011000-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable
winds becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ107-011000-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ106-011000-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ095-011000-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ094-011000-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
355 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
