TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 13, 2020

667 FPUS54 KFWD 140900

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

TXZ119-142115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ118-142115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ159-142115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ158-142115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ104-142115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up

to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ103-142115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ093-142115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning...

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ092-142115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning...

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ091-142115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning...

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ102-142115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ101-142115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Hot with highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ100-142115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs

around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ115-142115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ116-142115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ117-142115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ131-142115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ132-142115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot

with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ130-142115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ129-142115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ141-142115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ142-142115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ156-142115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ157-142115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ143-142115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ144-142115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ133-142115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ134-142115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ145-142115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ146-142115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ161-142115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ160-142115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ174-142115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ175-142115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot,

humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ162-142115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ147-142115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ148-142115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ135-142115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ122-142115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ121-142115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot,

humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ120-142115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to

107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ105-142115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ123-142115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ107-142115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ106-142115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ095-142115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ094-142115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

