TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2020

_____

608 FPUS54 KFWD 120709

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

TXZ119-121915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 101. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ118-121915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ159-121915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ158-121915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ104-121915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ103-121915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ093-121915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ092-121915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ091-121915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ102-121915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 101. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ101-121915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 102. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ100-121915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-121915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-121915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ117-121915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 102. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ131-121915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 103. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ132-121915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ130-121915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ129-121915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ141-121915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ142-121915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ156-121915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ157-121915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ143-121915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ144-121915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ133-121915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 102. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ134-121915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ145-121915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ146-121915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot, humid with highs around 100.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 101. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ161-121915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 101. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-121915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ174-121915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ175-121915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 102. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ162-121915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ147-121915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ148-121915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ135-121915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ122-121915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ121-121915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 114 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ120-121915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot, humid with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ105-121915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ123-121915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ107-121915-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ106-121915-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ095-121915-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ094-121915-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South wind