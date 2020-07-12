TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 101. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ118-121915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ159-121915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ158-121915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ104-121915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ103-121915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ093-121915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ092-121915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ091-121915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ102-121915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 101. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ101-121915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 102. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ100-121915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ115-121915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ116-121915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ117-121915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 102. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ131-121915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 103. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ132-121915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ130-121915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ129-121915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ141-121915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ142-121915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ156-121915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ157-121915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ143-121915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ144-121915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ133-121915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 102. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ134-121915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ145-121915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ146-121915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot, humid with highs around 100.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 101. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ161-121915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 101. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ160-121915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ174-121915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ175-121915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 102. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ162-121915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ147-121915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ148-121915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ135-121915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ122-121915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ121-121915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 114 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
TXZ120-121915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot, humid with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 115 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
TXZ105-121915-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ123-121915-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
TXZ107-121915-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ106-121915-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ095-121915-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
TXZ094-121915-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
209 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South wind