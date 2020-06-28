TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020
_____
963 FPUS54 KFWD 281015
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
TXZ119-282115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-282115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-282115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 80s this afternoon. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-282115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 80s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ104-282115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ103-282115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ093-282115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-282115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-282115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ102-282115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ101-282115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ100-282115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ115-282115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ116-282115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ117-282115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 90. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ131-282115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-282115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-282115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-282115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-282115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ142-282115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ156-282115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-282115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-282115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ144-282115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat
index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-282115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-282115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-282115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming
south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-282115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-282115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 80s this afternoon. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ160-282115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 80s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-282115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 80s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ175-282115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 80s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ162-282115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ147-282115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperatures
falling into the mid 80s this afternoon. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ148-282115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
515 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s