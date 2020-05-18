TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020
_____
813 FPUS54 KFWD 180806 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
TXZ119-182115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ118-182115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ159-182115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ158-182115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ104-182115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ103-182115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ093-182115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ092-182115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ091-182115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ102-182115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ101-182115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then mostly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ100-182115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ115-182115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ116-182115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ117-182115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then mostly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ131-182115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ132-182115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ130-182115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ129-182115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ141-182115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ142-182115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ156-182115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ157-182115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ143-182115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ144-182115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ133-182115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ134-182115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ145-182115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ146-182115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ161-182115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ160-182115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ174-182115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ175-182115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ162-182115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ147-182115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ148-182115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
306 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.