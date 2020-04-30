TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

127 FPUS54 KFWD 300805

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

TXZ119-302115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ118-302115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ159-302115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ158-302115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ104-302115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ103-302115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ093-302115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ092-302115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ091-302115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ102-302115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ101-302115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ100-302115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ115-302115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ116-302115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ117-302115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ131-302115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ132-302115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ130-302115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ129-302115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ141-302115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ142-302115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ156-302115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ157-302115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ143-302115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ144-302115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ133-302115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ134-302115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ145-302115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ146-302115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ161-302115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ160-302115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ174-302115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ175-302115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ162-302115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ147-302115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ148-302115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ135-302115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ122-302115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ121-302115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ120-302115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ105-302115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ123-302115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ107-302115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ106-302115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ095-302115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ094-302115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

