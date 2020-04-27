TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020
_____
471 FPUS54 KFWD 270815
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
TXZ119-270915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ118-270915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ159-270915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ158-270915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then sunny in
the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ104-270915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ103-270915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ093-270915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ092-270915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ091-270915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ102-270915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ101-270915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ100-270915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 80.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ115-270915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ116-270915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 80.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ117-270915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ131-270915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ132-270915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ130-270915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 80.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ129-270915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 80.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ141-270915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ142-270915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ156-270915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Less
humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-270915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Less
humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ143-270915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ144-270915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ133-270915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ134-270915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ145-270915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ146-270915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ161-270915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Less
humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ160-270915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then sunny in
the afternoon. Less humid with highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ174-270915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ175-270915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ162-270915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then sunny in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ147-270915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Less
humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ148-270915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ135-270915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ122-270915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ121-270915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ120-270915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Su