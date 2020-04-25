TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

TXZ119-252215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ118-252215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ159-252215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ158-252215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ104-252215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ103-252215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ093-252215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with

an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ092-252215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with

an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ091-252215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with

highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ102-252215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ101-252215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ100-252215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ115-252215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ116-252215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ117-252215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ131-252215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ132-252215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ130-252215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ129-252215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ141-252215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ142-252215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ156-252215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ157-252215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ143-252215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ144-252215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ133-252215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ134-252215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ145-252215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ146-252215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ161-252215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ160-252215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ174-252215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ175-252215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ162-252215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ147-252215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ148-252215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ135-252215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ122-252215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ121-252215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ120-252215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ105-252215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ123-252215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ107-252215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ106-252215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ095-252215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ094-252215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

310 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

