TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020

_____

624 FPUS54 KFWD 050800

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

TXZ119-052115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ118-052115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ159-052115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ158-052115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ104-052115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ103-052115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ093-052115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ092-052115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ091-052115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ102-052115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ101-052115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ100-052115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ115-052115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ116-052115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ117-052115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ131-052115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ132-052115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ130-052115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ129-052115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ141-052115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ142-052115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ156-052115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ157-052115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ143-052115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ144-052115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ133-052115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ134-052115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ145-052115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ146-052115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ161-052115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with