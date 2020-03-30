TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then areas

of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog through the night. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ118-302115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog

through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ159-302115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ158-302115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ104-302115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then areas

of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog through the night. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ103-302115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog

through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ093-302115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then areas

of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog through the night. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ092-302115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog

through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ091-302115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 50s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog

through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ102-302115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ101-302115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog

in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ100-302115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ115-302115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ116-302115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy in the

evening...then partly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ117-302115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ131-302115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with areas of

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ132-302115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ130-302115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Patchy

fog in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ129-302115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ141-302115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ142-302115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ156-302115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ157-302115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ143-302115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Patchy

fog in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ144-302115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ133-302115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ134-302115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then areas

of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog through the night. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ145-302115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ146-302115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of fog

through the night. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ161-302115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ160-302115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ174-302115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

324 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s