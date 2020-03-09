TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 8, 2020

450 FPUS54 KFWD 090818

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

TXZ119-092115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ118-092115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ159-092115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ158-092115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ104-092115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ103-092115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers this

morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ093-092115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning...then partly

sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ092-092115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers this

morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

possible thunderstorms and drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ091-092115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

possible thunderstorms and drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ102-092115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this

morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ101-092115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ100-092115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not

as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ115-092115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ116-092115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ117-092115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this

morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ131-092115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this

morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ132-092115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ130-092115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ129-092115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ141-092115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ142-092115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ156-092115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ157-092115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ143-092115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ144-092115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ133-092115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ134-092115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ145-092115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ146-092115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ161-092115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ160-092115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ174-092115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ175-092115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

318 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGH