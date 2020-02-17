TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020
_____
493 FPUS54 KFWD 170905
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
TXZ119-172300-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening...then rain after
midnight. Cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ118-172300-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows around
40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ159-172300-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper
50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ158-172300-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper
50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ104-172300-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ103-172300-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ093-172300-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ092-172300-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ091-172300-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ102-172300-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ101-172300-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a
chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ100-172300-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a
chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ115-172300-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a
chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ116-172300-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ117-172300-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ131-172300-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cold with
lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening...then rain likely after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ132-172300-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ130-172300-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening...then rain likely after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ129-172300-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ141-172300-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening...then rain likely after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ142-172300-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a slight chance of
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...
then a chance of rain after midnight. Colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening...then rain likely after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ156-172300-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the night.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...
then a chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ157-172300-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ143-172300-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ144-172300-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ133-172300-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a slight chance of
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ134-172300-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ145-172300-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ146-172300-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper
50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ161-172300-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper
50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ160-172300-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper
50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ174-172300-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ175-172300-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ162-172300-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ147-172300-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ148-172300-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ135-172300-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
305 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mo