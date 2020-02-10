TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2020
_____
488 FPUS54 KFWD 100755
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
TXZ119-101015-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
morning...then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ118-101015-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cold
with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ159-101015-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ158-101015-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ104-101015-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
morning...then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 40.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ103-101015-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cold.
Temperatures steady around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ093-101015-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ092-101015-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ091-101015-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning...then
showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ102-101015-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning...then
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ101-101015-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows around 40. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning...then
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ100-101015-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, colder with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning...then showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs
in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening...then
showers after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ115-101015-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.
North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning...
then showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening...then
showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ116-101015-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning...then showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ117-101015-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ131-101015-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ132-101015-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows
around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, cold with lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ130-101015-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 40s in the afternoon. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, cold with lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ129-101015-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning...
then showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ141-101015-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, cold with lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ142-101015-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, cold with lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ156-101015-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, cold with lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ157-101015-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, cold with lows
around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ143-101015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, cold with lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ144-101015-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, cold with lows
around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ133-101015-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows
around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ134-101015-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ145-101015-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ146-101015-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...
then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
morning...then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ161-101015-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s.
Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
morning...then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows around 40.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ160-101015-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s.
Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ174-101015-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
155 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in
the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
morning...then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.