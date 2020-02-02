TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 1, 2020

_____

906 FPUS54 KFWD 020906

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

TXZ119-022215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of light sleet. A slight chance of snow in the evening...

then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of snow in the evening. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ118-022215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

sleet. Showers likely with a slight chance of snow in the

evening...then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill

readings around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of snow in the evening. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ159-022215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight

chance of light sleet in the evening...then a chance of light

sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much

colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ158-022215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ104-022215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

sleet. Showers likely with a slight chance of snow in the

evening...then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill

readings around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ103-022215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s

in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

sleet. Showers likely, a slight chance of snow and light freezing

rain in the evening...then a chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill

readings around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ093-022215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

sleet. Showers likely, a slight chance of snow and light freezing

rain in the evening...then a chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ092-022215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

sleet. Showers likely, a slight chance of light freezing rain and

snow in the evening...then a chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ091-022215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, a slight chance

of light freezing rain, snow and light sleet in the evening...

then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs

in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ102-022215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

sleet. Showers likely, a slight chance of light freezing rain and

snow in the evening...then a chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs

in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ101-022215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

sleet. Showers likely, a slight chance of light freezing rain and

snow in the evening...then a chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill

readings around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs

in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-022215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, a slight chance

of light freezing rain, snow and light sleet in the evening...

then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs

in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-022215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

sleet. Showers likely, a slight chance of light freezing rain and

snow in the evening...then a chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as

low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs

in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ116-022215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

sleet. Showers likely, a slight chance of light freezing rain and

snow in the evening...then a chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill

readings around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs

in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ117-022215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

sleet. Showers likely, a slight chance of light freezing rain and

snow in the evening...then a chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs

in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ131-022215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of light sleet. A slight chance of snow and light freezing

rain in the evening...then a chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs

in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ132-022215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely, a slight

chance of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much colder with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

around 40. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ130-022215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of light sleet. A slight chance of light freezing rain and

snow in the evening...then a chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill

readings around 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs

in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ129-022215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

sleet. Showers likely, a slight chance of light freezing rain and

snow in the evening...then a chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as

low as 15 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs

in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ141-022215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of light sleet. A slight chance of light freezing rain and

snow in the evening...then a chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 15 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ142-022215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with possible

sleet and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind

chill readings around 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ156-022215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with possible

sleet and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill readings around

20 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ157-022215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of light sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings around

20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ143-022215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely, a slight

chance of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much colder with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ144-022215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling to

around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely, a slight

chance of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ133-022215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely, a slight

chance of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill

readings around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of snow in the evening. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ134-022215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of light sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much

colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ145-022215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of light sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ146-022215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s

in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of light sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow in

the evening...then a slight chance of showers and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-022215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-022215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ174-022215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much colder with

lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of snow in the evening. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ175-022215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

306 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs i