TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

TXZ119-172215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog

through the day. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms.

Showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ118-172215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning...then showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Areas of fog this

morning...then patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ159-172215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ158-172215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ104-172215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Areas of fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms.

Showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ103-172215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning...then showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Areas of fog through the

day. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ093-172215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Areas of fog this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog

through the night. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ092-172215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Areas of fog. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ091-172215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Areas of fog this

morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ102-172215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning...

then showers this afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ101-172215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely this morning...then showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ100-172215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ115-172215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ116-172215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely this morning...then showers this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ117-172215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning...then showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Patchy fog through the

day. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ131-172215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this morning...

then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ132-172215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this morning...

then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ130-172215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this morning...

then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ129-172215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ141-172215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ142-172215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ156-172215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ157-172215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ143-172215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers this

morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ144-172215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers this

morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ133-172215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers likely this morning...

then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ134-172215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ145-172215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ146-172215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ161-172215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ160-172215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Temperatures steady around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ174-172215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ175-172215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ162-172215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening...then

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight.

Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ147-172215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Temperatures steady around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ148-172215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Temperatures

steady in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ135-172215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TXZ122-172215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TXZ121-172215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TXZ120-172215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms.

Showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower