TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019
_____
069 FPUS54 KFWD 150908
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
TXZ119-152215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle this morning. Widespread
fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ118-152215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ159-152215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance
of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ158-152215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance
of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ104-152215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Partly sunny with patchy
drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer
with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ103-152215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Partly sunny with patchy
drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs
around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ093-152215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ092-152215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ091-152215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Partly sunny with patchy
drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ102-152215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ101-152215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ100-152215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ115-152215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ116-152215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ117-152215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs around 70.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ131-152215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ132-152215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle this morning. Warmer with highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ130-152215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ129-152215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ141-152215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ142-152215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ156-152215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ157-152215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ143-152215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ144-152215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ133-152215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this
morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ134-152215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this
morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance
of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ145-152215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle this morning. Warmer with highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance
of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around
50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ146-152215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle this morning. Warmer with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Areas of
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ161-152215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Areas of
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight
chance of rain in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ160-152215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Areas of
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ174-152215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...then
a chance of rain with areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ175-152215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...then
a chance of rain with areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight
chance of rain in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ162-152215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle this morning...then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of drizzle after
midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph shifting to
the north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight chance of
rain in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures
falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ147-152215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog
this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...then
a chance of rain with areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight chance of
rain in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north around 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ148-152215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Partly sunny with patchy
drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with areas of drizzle in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ135-152215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Partly sunny with patchy
drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...then
a chance of rain with areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight chance of
rain in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ122-152215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain with areas of drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight chance of
rain in the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ121-152215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny with patchy
drizzle this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance
of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ120-152215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Partly sunny with patchy
drizzle this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ123-152215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Areas of
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight chance of
rain in the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ105-152215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance
of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle in the morning...
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ107-152215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle
this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Areas of
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight chance of
rain in the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north around 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ106-152215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle
this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Areas of
drizzle after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight chance of
rain in the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ095-152215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle
this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Areas of
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight chance of
rain in the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ094-152215-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
308 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle
this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle in the morning...then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostl