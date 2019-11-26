TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019

_____

201 FPUS54 KFWD 260943

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

TXZ119-262245-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ118-262245-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning...

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening...then showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ159-262245-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into

the lower 60s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ158-262245-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into

the mid 60s after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ104-262245-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning...

then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ103-262245-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning...

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cooler

with lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ093-262245-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning...

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning...

then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ092-262245-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the

lower 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning...

then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ091-262245-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy and Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around

50 after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ102-262245-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into

the lower 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ101-262245-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower

50s after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ100-262245-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy and Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising

to around 50 after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ115-262245-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising

into the lower 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ116-262245-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the

lower 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ117-262245-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning...

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid

50s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ131-262245-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ132-262245-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 50. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ130-262245-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ129-262245-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the

mid 50s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ141-262245-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Cold with lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 50. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ142-262245-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ156-262245-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising into the lower 60s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ157-262245-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the

lower 60s after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ143-262245-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ144-262245-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising to around 60 after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ133-262245-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ134-262245-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ145-262245-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ146-262245-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening...then showers after midnight. Not as cool.

Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ161-262245-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning...then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening...then showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ160-262245-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ174-262245-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.

Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ175-262245-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

343 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning...then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.

Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny.