TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ118-142245-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ159-142245-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ158-142245-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ104-142245-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ103-142245-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ093-142245-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ092-142245-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ091-142245-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ102-142245-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ101-142245-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ100-142245-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ115-142245-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ116-142245-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ117-142245-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ131-142245-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ132-142245-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ130-142245-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ129-142245-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ141-142245-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ142-142245-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of rain

this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ156-142245-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this morning...

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ157-142245-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain this morning...then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ143-142245-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this

morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ144-142245-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this morning...

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ133-142245-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ134-142245-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain this morning...

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ145-142245-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this morning...

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ146-142245-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain this morning...then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ161-142245-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ160-142245-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ174-142245-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ175-142245-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance of rain

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ162-142245-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ147-142245-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance of rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ148-142245-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ135-142245-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ122-142245-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain this morning...

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ121-142245-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this morning...

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ120-142245-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ123-142245-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this morning...

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ105-142245-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ107-142245-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ106-142245-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ095-142245-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ094-142245-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

