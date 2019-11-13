TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as
cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ118-132300-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ159-132300-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. A
slight chance of through the day. Highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cold
with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning...
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ158-132300-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. A
slight chance of through the day. Highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cold
with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ104-132300-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
rain. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ103-132300-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ093-132300-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13 this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ092-132300-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14 this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ091-132300-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15 this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ102-132300-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15 this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ101-132300-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13 this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ100-132300-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15 this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ115-132300-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14 this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ116-132300-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ117-132300-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14 this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ131-132300-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold with lows in
the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ132-132300-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold with lows in
the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ130-132300-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold with lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ129-132300-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind
chill readings as low as 12 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ141-132300-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind
chill readings as low as 13 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ142-132300-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. A
slight chance of through the day. Highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ156-132300-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. A
slight chance of through the day. Highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning...
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ157-132300-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. A
slight chance of through the day. Highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cold
with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning...
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ143-132300-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A slight chance of through the day. Not as cool with highs around
50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ144-132300-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as
cool with highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cold
with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ133-132300-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not as
cool with highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ134-132300-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cold
with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ145-132300-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cold
with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ146-132300-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Not as cold with lows in the
upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ161-132300-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ160-132300-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cold
with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ174-132300-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cold
with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to
the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely in
the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ175-132300-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cold
with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely in
the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ162-132300-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
around 50. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely
in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ147-132300-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Not as cold with lows in the
upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ148-132300-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight.
Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely
in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ135-132300-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight.
Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ122-132300-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain in the morning...then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ121-132300-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cold
with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ120-132300-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as
cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ123-132300-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cold
with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ105-132300-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as
cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ107-132300-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ106-132300-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ095-132300-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ094-132300-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
