TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 11, 2019
_____
934 FPUS54 KFWD 120911
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
TXZ119-130000-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ118-130000-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 8 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ159-130000-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Wind chill readings as low as 11 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ158-130000-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Wind chill readings as low as 12 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold with
lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning...then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ104-130000-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 9 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ103-130000-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill
readings as low as 7 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ093-130000-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 6 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ092-130000-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ091-130000-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ102-130000-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 6 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ101-130000-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 4 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ100-130000-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds
around 10 mph becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ115-130000-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill
readings as low as 4 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ116-130000-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill
readings as low as 5 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ117-130000-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ131-130000-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 6 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ132-130000-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 7 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the
mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ130-130000-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 4 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ129-130000-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill
readings as low as 1 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ141-130000-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill
readings as low as 2 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wind chill readings as low as 14 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ142-130000-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ156-130000-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 7 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ157-130000-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 9 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ143-130000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 6 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ144-130000-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 8 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ133-130000-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 8 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ134-130000-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 11 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ145-130000-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ146-130000-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 11 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ161-130000-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 12 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning...
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ160-130000-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Wind chill readings as low as 12 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold with
lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning...then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ174-130000-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Wind chill readings as low as 13 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold with
lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ175-130000-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Wind chill readings as low as 13 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold with
lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ162-130000-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 13 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold with
lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ147-130000-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 13 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning...
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ148-130000-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 13 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning...
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ135-130000-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 13 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ122-130000-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 11 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ121-130000-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 9 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the
mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ120-130000-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill readings as low as 9 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the
mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ123-130000-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill
readings as low as 9 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ105-130000-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill
readings as low as 9 above this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ107-130000-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
311 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph thi