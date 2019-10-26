TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 25, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west
5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this
morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle this
morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west
5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with
lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Wind chill readings
around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs around 50.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Wind chill readings around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Wind
chill readings around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Wind
chill readings around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
307 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this
morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the mor