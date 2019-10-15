TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 14, 2019
010 FPUS54 KFWD 150815
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
TXZ119-152130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ118-152130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs
around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ159-152130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ158-152130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Less humid with highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ104-152130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ103-152130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear after midnight.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ093-152130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear after midnight.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ092-152130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west
10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear
after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ091-152130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ102-152130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ101-152130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ100-152130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ115-152130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ116-152130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ117-152130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ131-152130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ132-152130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ130-152130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ129-152130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ141-152130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ142-152130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ156-152130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ157-152130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ143-152130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ144-152130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ133-152130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ134-152130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ145-152130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ146-152130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ161-152130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ160-152130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less
humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ174-152130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ175-152130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ162-152130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ147-152130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ148-152130-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ135-152130-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ122-152130-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 70.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ121-152130-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ120-152130-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
315 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer
with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler.
Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostl