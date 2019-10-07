TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ118-072145-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ159-072145-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ158-072145-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ104-072145-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ103-072145-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ093-072145-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ092-072145-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ091-072145-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with
highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ102-072145-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ101-072145-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ100-072145-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ115-072145-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ116-072145-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ117-072145-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ131-072145-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ132-072145-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ130-072145-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ129-072145-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ141-072145-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ142-072145-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ156-072145-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ157-072145-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ143-072145-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ144-072145-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ133-072145-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ134-072145-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ145-072145-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ146-072145-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ161-072145-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ160-072145-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ174-072145-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ175-072145-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ162-072145-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs around 70.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ147-072145-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs around 70.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ148-072145-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid
60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ135-072145-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs around 70.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ122-072145-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ121-072145-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ120-072145-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ123-072145-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ105-072145-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ107-072145-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ106-072145-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ095-072145-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ094-072145-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.
Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
