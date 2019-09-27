TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2019
_____
067 FPUS54 KFWD 270847
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
TXZ119-272115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ118-272115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ159-272115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ158-272115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ104-272115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ103-272115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ093-272115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ092-272115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ091-272115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ102-272115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ101-272115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ100-272115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ115-272115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ116-272115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ117-272115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ131-272115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ132-272115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ130-272115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ129-272115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ141-272115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ142-272115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ156-272115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-272115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ143-272115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ144-272115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ133-272115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ134-272115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ145-272115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ146-272115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ161-272115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ160-272115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ174-272115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ175-272115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ162-272115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ147-272115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ148-272115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ135-272115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ122-272115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ121-272115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ120-272115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ123-272115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ105-272115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ107-272115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
347 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with h