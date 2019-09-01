TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 31, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ118-012130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ159-012130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ158-012130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ104-012130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ103-012130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ093-012130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ092-012130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ091-012130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ102-012130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ101-012130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ100-012130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ115-012130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ116-012130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ117-012130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ131-012130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ132-012130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ130-012130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ129-012130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ141-012130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ142-012130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph shifting
to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ156-012130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ157-012130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ143-012130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ144-012130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ133-012130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ134-012130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ145-012130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ146-012130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ161-012130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ160-012130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ174-012130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ175-012130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ162-012130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ147-012130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ148-012130-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ135-012130-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ122-012130-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ121-012130-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ120-012130-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ123-012130-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ105-012130-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ107-012130-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ106-012130-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ095-012130-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ094-012130-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
