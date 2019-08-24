TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019
_____
721 FPUS54 KFWD 240850
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
TXZ119-242200-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-242200-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Humid
with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-242200-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-242200-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to
107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-242200-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ103-242200-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 114 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ093-242200-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-242200-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-242200-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ102-242200-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-242200-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ100-242200-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ115-242200-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ116-242200-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ117-242200-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Humid
with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ131-242200-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-242200-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Humid
with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-242200-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-242200-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-242200-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ142-242200-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ156-242200-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-242200-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-242200-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ144-242200-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-242200-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-242200-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-242200-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-242200-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-242200-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-242200-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-242200-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 101. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ175-242200-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ162-242200-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ147-242200-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ148-242200-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ135-242200-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ122-242200-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 101. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ121-242200-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot,
humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ120-242200-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ123-242200-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
350 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
sho