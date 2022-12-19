Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Tuesday, December 20, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;48;37;ESE;7;87%;26%;1

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;48;38;ESE;7;82%;26%;1

Alice;Warmer;66;43;NNE;10;73%;5%;4

Alpine;Mostly sunny;58;35;SE;6;36%;0%;4

Amarillo;Cooler;43;28;SSE;10;74%;2%;3

Angleton;Clouds breaking;57;43;N;12;81%;15%;2

Arlington;Partly sunny;51;37;NE;9;78%;6%;1

Austin;Partly sunny;55;41;NNE;8;78%;3%;1

Austin Bergstrom;Breezy and warmer;56;41;NNE;14;80%;3%;1

Bay;Some sun returning;57;43;N;11;91%;13%;2

Beaumont;Clouds breaking;54;41;N;11;86%;24%;2

Beeville;Partly sunny;62;42;NNE;9;78%;6%;3

Borger;Clouds and sun;44;32;SSE;8;74%;3%;3

Bowie;Partly sunny;51;32;ENE;7;79%;27%;1

Breckenridge;Partly sunny, cooler;48;37;E;5;83%;27%;1

Brenham;Warmer;57;40;N;10;80%;4%;1

Bridgeport;Clouds and sun, cool;51;33;ENE;6;83%;27%;1

Brownsville;Breezy;69;51;NNE;14;74%;15%;3

Brownwood;Periods of sun;51;36;E;6;79%;3%;2

Burnet;Partly sunny;52;39;NE;7;77%;2%;1

Canadian;Colder;39;30;SE;5;88%;2%;1

Castroville;Warmer;61;42;NE;7;67%;2%;3

Childress;Partly sunny;41;32;ESE;6;90%;4%;1

Cleburne;Partly sunny;50;36;NE;9;90%;27%;1

College Station;Warmer;56;40;NNE;10;81%;4%;1

Comanche;Periods of sun;48;36;E;7;89%;5%;1

Conroe;Clouds breaking;53;39;N;8;86%;5%;2

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;64;45;NNE;13;76%;8%;3

Corsicana;Clouds and sun, cool;53;37;NE;9;77%;5%;1

Cotulla;Partly sunny, warmer;68;45;ENE;6;68%;2%;4

Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;45;27;SSE;11;59%;0%;3

Dallas Love;Clouds and sun, cool;53;37;NE;7;77%;5%;1

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, cool;53;36;NE;8;78%;5%;1

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;51;36;NE;11;79%;5%;1

Decatur;Clouds and sun, cool;50;34;ENE;6;82%;27%;1

Del Rio;Plenty of sunshine;69;46;ESE;8;45%;26%;3

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;67;43;E;8;53%;26%;3

Denton;Partly sunny;52;33;NE;9;75%;27%;1

Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;62;40;ENE;9;36%;0%;3

Dumas;Partly sunny;42;27;SSE;9;73%;2%;3

Edinburg;Partly sunny;70;45;NNE;10;68%;5%;4

El Paso;Partly sunny;56;31;ENE;6;42%;0%;3

Ellington;Breezy;57;42;N;15;86%;13%;2

Falfurrias;Partly sunny, warmer;68;44;NE;9;67%;6%;4

Fort Hood;Clouds and sun, cool;51;39;NNE;9;85%;3%;1

Fort Worth;Clouds and sun, cool;51;36;NE;9;74%;27%;1

Fort Worth Alliance;Periods of sun, cool;52;36;NE;10;77%;27%;1

Fort Worth Nas;Clouds and sun, cool;50;38;NE;9;78%;27%;1

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, cool;50;35;ENE;8;85%;7%;1

Fredericksburg;Periods of sun;53;37;ENE;8;70%;2%;3

Gainesville;Periods of sun;51;32;NE;8;76%;27%;1

Galveston;Windy;56;47;N;19;87%;23%;2

Gatesville;Periods of sun, cool;50;35;NE;7;86%;4%;1

Georgetown;Periods of sun, cool;53;38;NNE;9;80%;3%;1

Giddings;Partly sunny;55;39;N;9;84%;4%;1

Gilmer;Clouds breaking;49;32;NE;6;87%;17%;2

Graham;Partly sunny;48;34;E;6;86%;27%;1

Granbury;Partly sunny;49;35;ENE;7;91%;27%;1

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;51;37;NE;8;76%;6%;1

Greenville;Clouds and sun, cool;51;32;NE;8;79%;5%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Breezy in the p.m.;48;32;SSE;13;45%;0%;3

Hamilton;Partly sunny, chilly;49;35;ENE;7;89%;27%;1

Harlingen;Breezy;68;50;NNE;14;77%;11%;3

Hearne;Partly sunny;55;37;NNE;9;81%;4%;1

Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warmer;68;44;NE;9;63%;5%;4

Henderson;Clouds breaking;48;33;NE;6;89%;19%;2

Hereford;Partly sunny;46;28;SSE;8;65%;2%;3

Hillsboro;Clouds and sun, cool;50;37;NE;9;83%;7%;1

Hondo;Mostly sunny, warmer;63;43;ENE;8;61%;2%;3

Houston;Warmer;57;42;N;10;83%;9%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy;60;45;N;14;75%;11%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Breezy;57;42;N;15;84%;9%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;Breezy;57;43;N;14;82%;10%;2

Houston Clover;Breezy;56;42;N;14;81%;14%;2

Houston Hooks;Warmer;56;41;NNE;9;86%;6%;2

Houston Hull;Warmer;57;43;N;13;82%;8%;2

Houston Intercontinental;Warmer;56;40;N;11;88%;8%;2

Huntsville;Warmer;52;39;NNE;6;85%;5%;2

Ingleside;Breezy in the p.m.;63;46;NNE;13;77%;12%;1

Jacksonville;Clouds breaking;50;34;NE;6;91%;13%;2

Jasper;Clouds breaking;47;37;NNE;9;99%;28%;2

Junction;Partly sunny;59;36;ENE;7;54%;1%;3

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, warmer;58;42;NE;9;76%;2%;3

Kerrville;Partly sunny;56;39;NE;8;69%;3%;3

Killeen;Clouds and sun, cool;51;39;NNE;9;85%;3%;1

Killeen/Ft Hood;Periods of sun, cool;51;36;NNE;9;79%;3%;1

Kingsville Nas;Warmer;67;44;NNE;12;76%;6%;4

La Grange;Warmer;58;42;N;9;75%;3%;1

Lago Vista;Periods of sun;52;39;NE;6;83%;2%;1

Lancaster;Clouds and sun, cool;51;35;NE;8;79%;5%;1

Laredo;Brilliant sunshine;69;44;ENE;8;63%;1%;4

Llano;Clouds and sun, cool;54;37;ENE;6;75%;27%;1

Longview;Some sun returning;48;33;NE;6;86%;20%;2

Lubbock;Cooler;46;29;SE;8;71%;0%;3

Lufkin;Clouds breaking;49;36;NNE;7;89%;28%;2

Mcallen;Partly sunny;71;47;NE;9;69%;5%;4

Mcgregor;Clouds and sun, cool;50;35;NNE;9;78%;5%;1

Mckinney;Partly sunny, cool;52;34;NE;9;78%;4%;1

Mesquite;Partly sunny;52;35;NE;8;77%;5%;1

Midland;Partly sunny;54;33;ESE;6;59%;0%;3

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;54;33;ESE;6;59%;0%;3

Midlothian;Periods of sun, cool;50;36;NE;8;87%;6%;1

Mineola;Partly sunny;51;33;NE;7;88%;12%;1

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, cool;51;36;ENE;8;74%;27%;1

Mount Pleasant;Periods of sun, cool;50;32;NE;8;80%;13%;1

Nacogdoches;Some sun returning;48;32;NNE;7;88%;19%;2

New Braunfels;Warmer;57;41;NNE;10;74%;3%;3

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;53;33;E;7;52%;0%;3

Orange;Rain and drizzle;54;41;N;9;83%;62%;2

Palacios;Breezy in the p.m.;59;43;N;14;80%;11%;2

Palestine;Warmer;53;36;NE;8;82%;11%;2

Pampa;Periods of sun;41;29;SSE;9;80%;3%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, chilly;42;30;SE;8;79%;2%;3

Paris;Warmer;50;34;NE;7;71%;9%;1

Pecos;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;30;ESE;6;48%;0%;3

Perryton;Clouds and sun, cold;37;27;SE;8;87%;1%;3

Plainview;Partly sunny;42;28;SSE;7;82%;2%;3

Pleasanton;Warmer;59;43;NE;7;71%;2%;3

Port Aransas;Winds subsiding;61;49;NNE;16;77%;14%;2

Port Isabel;Windy;67;56;NNE;19;76%;17%;2

Port Lavaca;Breezy;60;43;N;14;83%;9%;2

Randolph AFB;Warmer with some sun;57;39;NE;8;75%;3%;3

Robstown;Warmer;66;45;NNE;12;76%;6%;4

Rockport;Breezy in the p.m.;62;47;NNE;13;78%;11%;1

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;60;39;ENE;9;46%;1%;3

San Angelo;Partly sunny;56;35;E;8;60%;0%;3

San Antonio;Warmer;58;42;NE;8;74%;2%;3

San Antonio Stinson;Warmer;57;43;NE;9;76%;2%;3

San Marcos;Warmer;56;41;NNE;11;75%;3%;1

Seminole;Partly sunny, cooler;50;29;SE;7;60%;2%;3

Sherman-Denison;Periods of sun;51;32;NNE;8;79%;4%;1

Snyder;Sunny intervals;47;32;ESE;8;80%;1%;3

Sonora;Mostly sunny;58;35;ENE;9;47%;0%;3

Stephenville;Partly sunny, chilly;47;37;ENE;7;90%;27%;1

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, cool;51;33;ENE;8;83%;10%;1

Sweetwater;Cooler;49;38;ESE;7;82%;3%;2

Temple;Clouds and sun, cool;51;37;NNE;9;80%;4%;1

Terrell;Clouds and sun, cool;52;34;NE;9;77%;5%;1

Tyler;Warmer;51;34;NE;8;80%;14%;2

Uvalde;Mostly sunny, milder;67;42;ENE;5;57%;1%;3

Vernon;Partly sunny, chilly;46;38;E;8;81%;7%;1

Victoria;Clouds breaking;61;40;NNE;11;81%;7%;2

Waco;Clouds and sun, cool;51;36;NNE;9;85%;6%;1

Weslaco;Partly sunny;69;46;NNE;11;71%;5%;4

Wharton;Breezy;56;41;N;14;88%;10%;2

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;47;35;ENE;8;82%;7%;1

Wink;Partly sunny, cooler;53;32;ESE;5;43%;0%;3

Zapata;Partly sunny;72;45;ENE;6;65%;2%;4

_____

