TX Forecast for Thursday, September 29, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunny and warm;91;62;S;9;26%;3%;6 Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sun;92;61;S;9;27%;3%;6 Alice;Sunny and pleasant;90;61;E;9;44%;5%;7 Alpine;Sunny and delightful;80;51;SE;9;25%;0%;7 Amarillo;Mostly sunny;87;56;SE;9;34%;3%;6 Angleton;Breezy in the a.m.;87;59;N;11;44%;4%;7 Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;SE;7;32%;2%;6 Austin;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;SSE;5;30%;2%;7 Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sunshine;90;55;S;7;34%;2%;7 Bay;Plenty of sunshine;87;59;NNW;9;51%;3%;7 Beaumont;Plenty of sunshine;87;58;NE;8;43%;4%;7 Beeville;Plenty of sunshine;89;61;SE;7;42%;4%;7 Borger;Mostly sunny;88;60;SE;8;30%;3%;6 Bowie;Plenty of sun;89;58;SSE;8;29%;3%;6 Breckenridge;Sunny and warm;93;61;S;7;25%;3%;6 Brenham;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;NE;6;35%;4%;7 Bridgeport;Sunny;90;58;SSE;7;28%;3%;6 Brownsville;Mostly sunny;90;66;NE;10;56%;27%;8 Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;S;7;29%;3%;6 Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;SSE;6;29%;2%;7 Canadian;Sunny;86;53;E;7;34%;3%;5 Castroville;Plenty of sun;91;58;SSE;7;32%;3%;7 Childress;Sunny and very warm;91;59;ENE;8;31%;3%;6 Cleburne;Sunny and pleasant;89;61;SE;8;32%;2%;6 College Station;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;ENE;6;33%;4%;7 Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;91;61;SSW;7;27%;3%;6 Conroe;Sunny and pleasant;88;55;NE;6;38%;4%;7 Corpus Christi;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;ENE;12;46%;3%;7 Corsicana;Plenty of sun;90;59;ESE;6;34%;2%;6 Cotulla;Plenty of sun;92;63;SE;8;34%;3%;7 Dalhart;Mostly sunny;86;51;SE;10;36%;3%;6 Dallas Love;Sunny and pleasant;90;64;SE;7;31%;2%;6 Dallas Redbird;Sunny and delightful;89;61;SE;7;32%;2%;6 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;SE;8;32%;2%;6 Decatur;Sunny and pleasant;89;60;SSE;8;27%;3%;6 Del Rio;Plenty of sun;90;63;SE;7;33%;3%;7 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Plenty of sun;89;61;ESE;7;35%;2%;7 Denton;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;SE;9;35%;3%;6 Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;88;61;SE;9;27%;3%;7 Dumas;Mostly sunny;85;54;ESE;9;36%;3%;6 Edinburg;Mostly sunny;91;65;NNE;9;48%;4%;8 El Paso;Mostly sunny;86;59;ESE;9;28%;0%;7 Ellington;Sunny and nice;86;65;NNE;9;43%;4%;7 Falfurrias;Sunny and nice;89;62;NE;7;47%;5%;7 Fort Hood;Plenty of sun;90;60;SSE;7;29%;2%;7 Fort Worth;Sunny and pleasant;89;62;SSE;8;30%;2%;6 Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and delightful;89;60;SSE;9;32%;3%;6 Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;91;64;SSE;9;30%;2%;6 Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;SSE;7;33%;2%;6 Fredericksburg;Plenty of sunshine;86;53;S;6;32%;3%;7 Gainesville;Plenty of sun;89;57;SSE;8;33%;3%;6 Galveston;Windy in the morning;86;70;NNE;15;43%;4%;7 Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;SSE;6;30%;2%;6 Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;SSE;6;32%;2%;7 Giddings;Plenty of sunshine;88;57;SE;6;35%;4%;7 Gilmer;Sunny and nice;86;54;E;5;41%;2%;6 Graham;Sunny;93;59;SSE;7;25%;3%;6 Granbury;Sunshine;91;60;SSE;7;30%;2%;6 Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;SE;7;31%;2%;6 Greenville;Sunny and pleasant;89;56;SE;8;33%;2%;6 Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;76;56;ESE;17;33%;0%;7 Hamilton;Plenty of sunshine;89;59;S;7;29%;2%;6 Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;90;65;NE;11;51%;3%;8 Hearne;Plenty of sun;89;56;ENE;5;35%;4%;7 Hebbronville;Sunny and nice;89;62;ENE;8;40%;2%;7 Henderson;Sunny and nice;88;54;ENE;6;34%;2%;6 Hereford;Mostly sunny, warm;87;55;SSE;7;36%;4%;6 Hillsboro;Sunny and nice;89;61;SE;7;31%;2%;6 Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;SE;8;33%;3%;7 Houston;Plenty of sunshine;87;63;NE;8;39%;4%;7 Houston (Hobby Airport);Plenty of sunshine;88;65;NNE;9;39%;4%;7 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Plenty of sunshine;87;64;NNE;9;40%;4%;7 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Plenty of sun;87;61;N;9;41%;4%;7 Houston Clover;Sunny and beautiful;87;63;N;10;42%;4%;7 Houston Hooks;Plenty of sunshine;88;58;ENE;6;39%;4%;7 Houston Hull;Plenty of sunshine;88;62;N;9;40%;4%;7 Houston Intercontinental;Plenty of sunshine;87;60;NE;8;40%;4%;7 Huntsville;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;ENE;5;35%;4%;7 Ingleside;Breezy in the a.m.;88;68;ENE;13;50%;3%;7 Jacksonville;Sunny and beautiful;87;58;E;5;30%;2%;6 Jasper;Sunny and pleasant;87;54;NE;6;41%;5%;6 Junction;Plenty of sun;89;57;S;6;31%;3%;7 Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;SSE;8;32%;3%;7 Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;87;55;SSE;7;32%;3%;7 Killeen;Plenty of sun;90;60;SSE;7;29%;2%;7 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;SSE;7;30%;2%;7 Kingsville Nas;Sunny;90;62;NE;10;47%;5%;7 La Grange;Plenty of sunshine;89;57;SSE;6;38%;4%;7 Lago Vista;Sunny and very warm;90;58;SSE;5;30%;2%;7 Lancaster;Sunny and nice;88;59;SE;7;34%;2%;6 Laredo;Plenty of sun;92;65;ESE;8;35%;3%;7 Llano;Plenty of sun;90;55;S;6;31%;2%;7 Longview;Sunny and beautiful;88;55;E;6;37%;2%;6 Lubbock;Plenty of sun;87;57;SSW;8;33%;4%;6 Lufkin;Sunny and pleasant;89;55;ENE;6;37%;4%;6 Mcallen;Mostly sunny;91;66;NE;9;48%;4%;8 Mcgregor;Plenty of sun;91;58;SSE;7;32%;2%;6 Mckinney;Plenty of sun;89;58;SE;8;34%;2%;6 Mesquite;Sunny and nice;88;59;SE;6;33%;2%;6 Midland;Plenty of sun;88;61;SSW;8;25%;3%;6 Midland Airpark;Plenty of sun;88;61;SSW;8;25%;3%;6 Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;88;58;SE;7;31%;2%;6 Mineola;Sunny and nice;88;54;E;4;38%;2%;6 Mineral Wells;Sunny;91;61;SSE;8;28%;2%;6 Mount Pleasant;Sunny and delightful;86;52;E;6;38%;2%;6 Nacogdoches;Sunny and pleasant;89;52;ENE;6;38%;2%;6 New Braunfels;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;S;8;32%;2%;7 Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;87;61;SSW;8;26%;3%;7 Orange;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;NE;7;43%;4%;7 Palacios;Breezy in the a.m.;87;62;N;13;51%;4%;7 Palestine;Sunny and delightful;89;58;E;6;34%;2%;6 Pampa;Sunny;85;55;ESE;9;30%;4%;6 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunshine;87;56;E;8;32%;3%;5 Paris;Sunny and pleasant;88;55;ESE;6;34%;2%;6 Pecos;Plenty of sun;88;55;SSE;8;30%;3%;7 Perryton;Mostly sunny;83;52;E;10;33%;3%;5 Plainview;Plenty of sun;86;52;E;6;35%;4%;6 Pleasanton;Plenty of sunshine;92;60;SSE;7;32%;3%;7 Port Aransas;Sunny and breezy;86;73;ENE;15;49%;4%;7 Port Isabel;Sunny and breezy;87;72;ENE;14;53%;4%;8 Port Lavaca;Plenty of sun;87;63;NE;11;48%;3%;7 Randolph AFB;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;SSE;8;31%;3%;7 Robstown;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;ENE;11;42%;4%;7 Rockport;Breezy in the a.m.;88;69;ENE;13;47%;3%;7 Rocksprings;Plenty of sunshine;85;58;SSE;7;32%;4%;7 San Angelo;Sunny and warm;91;57;S;6;28%;3%;7 San Antonio;Plenty of sunshine;91;60;SSE;8;32%;3%;7 San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sun;91;60;SSE;8;31%;3%;7 San Marcos;Plenty of sun;90;57;S;7;30%;2%;7 Seminole;Sunshine;87;54;SSW;7;30%;4%;6 Sherman-Denison;Abundant sunshine;90;58;SE;9;33%;3%;6 Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;89;61;S;7;26%;3%;6 Sonora;Plenty of sun;88;56;SSE;7;29%;4%;7 Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;S;7;28%;3%;6 Sulphur Springs;Sunny and pleasant;88;56;ESE;6;33%;2%;6 Sweetwater;Sunny and very warm;91;64;S;9;23%;3%;6 Temple;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;SE;7;32%;2%;6 Terrell;Sunny and nice;88;57;ESE;6;33%;2%;6 Tyler;Sunny and pleasant;88;57;E;6;35%;2%;6 Uvalde;Plenty of sun;89;59;ESE;7;35%;2%;7 Vernon;Sunny and very warm;94;60;ENE;10;25%;2%;6 Victoria;Plenty of sunshine;89;59;SSW;9;48%;4%;7 Waco;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;SSE;6;34%;2%;6 Weslaco;Mostly sunny;90;65;NNE;10;46%;4%;8 Wharton;Sunny and pleasant;87;59;NW;8;48%;4%;7 Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;93;60;SSE;11;26%;2%;6 Wink;Plenty of sunshine;87;58;S;9;29%;3%;7 Zapata;Plenty of sun;93;65;E;6;41%;4%;8