Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Saturday, August 13, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny;98;75;SE;8;39%;9%;11

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;98;73;SE;8;33%;8%;11

Alice;A p.m. t-storm;95;73;ESE;7;68%;66%;10

Alpine;More clouds than sun;86;65;SE;8;41%;2%;10

Amarillo;Plenty of sunshine;93;66;SSE;10;34%;4%;10

Angleton;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;ENE;7;73%;76%;4

Arlington;A t-shower in spots;96;79;SE;8;48%;44%;10

Austin;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;76;SSE;3;57%;65%;5

Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm around;95;73;SSE;7;61%;64%;5

Bay;Cloudy;88;73;ESE;6;74%;60%;4

Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;SE;6;75%;69%;4

Beeville;A t-storm around;94;73;SE;7;63%;55%;6

Borger;Plenty of sunshine;96;72;SSE;8;30%;3%;10

Bowie;Mostly sunny;95;73;SE;6;53%;4%;10

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;99;77;ESE;7;38%;7%;11

Brenham;A t-storm around;93;76;SSE;5;64%;64%;7

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;95;73;ESE;6;49%;5%;11

Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;94;77;SSE;8;66%;68%;7

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;96;73;ESE;9;45%;36%;11

Burnet;A t-storm around;96;75;SE;6;47%;64%;6

Canadian;Sunny and very warm;97;66;SE;9;36%;3%;10

Castroville;A t-storm around;98;77;SE;6;51%;64%;9

Childress;Sunny and very warm;97;71;ESE;6;39%;3%;10

Cleburne;A t-shower in spots;96;75;ESE;8;53%;45%;7

College Station;A t-storm around;95;77;SE;6;63%;64%;6

Comanche;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;ESE;8;39%;35%;11

Conroe;A p.m. t-storm;91;72;SE;7;71%;66%;7

Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;92;74;SE;8;71%;64%;6

Corsicana;A stray thunderstorm;95;77;ESE;8;59%;55%;10

Cotulla;A t-storm around;100;78;SE;5;53%;53%;10

Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;94;61;SSE;11;41%;5%;10

Dallas Love;A t-shower in spots;96;79;ESE;8;54%;42%;10

Dallas Redbird;A t-shower in spots;95;76;E;10;52%;43%;7

Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-shower in spots;96;79;ESE;10;50%;44%;10

Decatur;Mostly sunny, warm;96;77;SE;7;43%;4%;11

Del Rio;Turning cloudy;98;78;SSE;6;49%;13%;11

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;96;77;SE;6;49%;15%;11

Denton;Lots of sun, warm;97;76;ESE;8;51%;27%;10

Dryden;Partly sunny;97;74;SE;8;45%;5%;11

Dumas;Plenty of sunshine;92;64;SSE;10;35%;3%;10

Edinburg;A p.m. t-storm;96;76;SSE;8;59%;66%;11

El Paso;Partly sunny;91;71;ENE;8;46%;36%;7

Ellington;A heavy thunderstorm;88;76;ENE;7;77%;66%;4

Falfurrias;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;69;ESE;7;61%;55%;10

Fort Hood;A t-storm around;96;76;ESE;8;53%;64%;10

Fort Worth;A stray t-shower;97;78;SE;8;46%;42%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;A t-shower in spots;96;78;ESE;10;52%;44%;11

Fort Worth Nas;A stray t-shower;97;80;ESE;10;52%;45%;9

Fort Worth Spinks;A t-shower in spots;97;76;E;7;50%;44%;10

Fredericksburg;A t-storm around;92;71;SE;6;49%;64%;9

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;95;72;SE;7;53%;2%;10

Galveston;A t-storm around;89;79;E;9;71%;77%;4

Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;96;75;ESE;7;50%;64%;8

Georgetown;A t-storm around;96;76;SE;7;52%;64%;5

Giddings;Rather cloudy;92;73;SSE;5;61%;55%;5

Gilmer;A stray t-shower;92;73;ESE;6;70%;44%;9

Graham;Mostly sunny;97;74;SE;7;42%;5%;11

Granbury;A t-shower in spots;96;75;ESE;7;49%;48%;11

Grand Prairie;A t-shower in spots;96;79;SE;7;48%;44%;10

Greenville;A t-shower in spots;96;74;ESE;8;54%;42%;9

Guadalupe Pass;Breezy in the p.m.;83;70;ENE;12;54%;8%;7

Hamilton;A stray thunderstorm;96;75;ESE;8;47%;50%;11

Harlingen;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;SE;7;71%;60%;10

Hearne;Some sun, a t-storm;95;76;SE;5;55%;88%;8

Hebbronville;A t-storm around;95;74;SE;6;53%;52%;7

Henderson;A thunderstorm;95;75;ESE;7;62%;83%;8

Hereford;Plenty of sunshine;92;63;SSE;8;35%;4%;11

Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;96;76;ESE;8;51%;47%;9

Hondo;A t-storm around;96;76;SE;6;56%;55%;9

Houston;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;SE;7;73%;57%;5

Houston (Hobby Airport);A heavy thunderstorm;90;77;E;8;68%;66%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;E;6;72%;68%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;A heavy thunderstorm;90;73;ENE;3;76%;66%;4

Houston Clover;A heavy thunderstorm;89;76;E;6;73%;66%;4

Houston Hooks;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;ESE;5;68%;66%;10

Houston Hull;A heavy thunderstorm;90;75;ESE;6;73%;66%;4

Houston Intercontinental;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;ESE;7;73%;67%;7

Huntsville;A p.m. t-storm;97;77;SE;5;60%;66%;6

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy, humid;92;78;SE;9;66%;60%;8

Jacksonville;A morning t-storm;89;74;ESE;6;68%;66%;9

Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;SE;7;76%;67%;4

Junction;A t-storm around;96;72;SE;5;51%;55%;11

Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm around;95;75;ESE;6;57%;64%;8

Kerrville;A t-storm around;93;71;ESE;7;53%;64%;9

Killeen;A t-storm around;96;76;ESE;8;53%;64%;10

Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm around;96;75;ESE;8;57%;64%;10

Kingsville Nas;A p.m. t-storm;95;74;SE;8;65%;66%;10

La Grange;A t-storm around;93;74;SSE;5;66%;64%;4

Lago Vista;A t-storm around;98;73;SSE;5;55%;64%;5

Lancaster;A t-shower in spots;95;75;SE;7;53%;44%;7

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;98;77;SSE;8;52%;39%;5

Llano;Sun and clouds;96;74;SE;6;49%;55%;9

Longview;A stray t-shower;93;74;ESE;7;66%;47%;8

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;94;70;ESE;9;33%;5%;11

Lufkin;A thunderstorm;92;73;ESE;6;68%;85%;7

Mcallen;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;76;SE;8;61%;58%;11

Mcgregor;A stray thunderstorm;96;76;SE;8;58%;64%;8

Mckinney;A t-shower in spots;94;75;ESE;9;55%;41%;9

Mesquite;A t-shower in spots;95;76;ESE;7;53%;43%;8

Midland;Mostly sunny;97;74;ENE;7;36%;7%;11

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;97;74;ENE;7;36%;7%;11

Midlothian;A t-shower in spots;95;74;ESE;7;59%;44%;7

Mineola;A t-shower in spots;94;74;ESE;5;62%;45%;11

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;ESE;9;46%;10%;11

Mount Pleasant;A stray t-shower;94;71;E;8;59%;41%;7

Nacogdoches;A thunderstorm;92;72;ESE;6;70%;85%;7

New Braunfels;A p.m. t-storm;95;75;ESE;7;57%;73%;5

Odessa;Mostly sunny;97;74;ESE;10;32%;7%;11

Orange;A heavy thunderstorm;90;77;SE;5;69%;73%;4

Palacios;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;ESE;8;71%;81%;4

Palestine;A thunderstorm;93;74;ESE;7;64%;85%;9

Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;SSE;9;31%;3%;10

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and very warm;96;67;SSE;7;33%;3%;10

Paris;A shower in the p.m.;95;72;ESE;8;57%;55%;7

Pecos;Partly sunny;98;72;ESE;8;37%;5%;11

Perryton;Plenty of sun;94;66;SE;10;33%;3%;10

Plainview;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;SE;8;37%;4%;11

Pleasanton;A t-storm around;99;75;SE;6;53%;64%;6

Port Aransas;A t-storm or two;88;80;SSE;9;72%;94%;5

Port Isabel;A stray thunderstorm;89;79;SSE;8;70%;68%;6

Port Lavaca;A couple of t-storms;91;77;SE;8;69%;97%;7

Randolph AFB;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;74;SE;5;57%;65%;6

Robstown;A t-storm around;92;75;SE;7;67%;64%;6

Rockport;A t-storm around;92;80;SSE;9;64%;67%;9

Rocksprings;Sunny intervals;93;72;SE;7;47%;25%;11

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;98;73;ESE;6;40%;13%;11

San Antonio;A p.m. t-storm;97;76;ESE;7;54%;73%;8

San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm around;97;76;ESE;5;58%;64%;8

San Marcos;A t-storm around;94;74;SE;7;56%;64%;5

Seminole;Mostly sunny;94;69;ESE;8;31%;6%;11

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;96;74;SE;8;50%;26%;10

Snyder;Mostly sunny;95;72;ESE;8;37%;6%;11

Sonora;Periods of sun;95;73;ESE;7;43%;15%;11

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;96;74;ESE;7;46%;33%;11

Sulphur Springs;A t-shower in spots;94;74;E;6;55%;41%;8

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;ESE;9;31%;7%;11

Temple;A t-storm around;96;74;SE;9;59%;64%;8

Terrell;A t-shower in spots;95;76;ESE;8;58%;44%;7

Tyler;A t-shower in spots;94;76;ESE;8;61%;48%;9

Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;94;75;ESE;7;55%;55%;9

Vernon;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;ESE;8;35%;3%;10

Victoria;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;SE;7;70%;67%;11

Waco;A t-storm in spots;97;77;ESE;9;56%;64%;8

Weslaco;A p.m. t-storm;95;76;SSE;8;62%;78%;11

Wharton;A p.m. t-storm;91;71;SE;6;74%;66%;4

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;E;7;45%;3%;10

Wink;Partly sunny;97;72;E;7;40%;6%;11

Zapata;An afternoon shower;100;79;SE;5;52%;70%;8

_____

