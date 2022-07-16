Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Monday, July 18, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;104;80;S;9;35%;2%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;S;9;31%;3%;12

Alice;Very warm;101;72;SE;11;56%;5%;12

Alpine;Mostly sunny;92;67;SE;7;33%;0%;13

Amarillo;Partly sunny and hot;98;71;ESE;9;31%;25%;12

Angleton;A t-storm around;95;75;S;7;62%;43%;11

Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;103;82;S;9;37%;7%;12

Austin;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;S;5;44%;5%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;S;9;48%;2%;12

Bay;A t-storm around;93;74;S;7;64%;42%;11

Beaumont;A t-storm around;97;77;SSW;7;61%;43%;12

Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;8;57%;5%;12

Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SE;8;30%;25%;12

Bowie;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;SSE;7;44%;27%;12

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;105;80;S;8;30%;3%;12

Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;S;6;49%;11%;12

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SE;5;40%;6%;12

Brownsville;Very warm;97;77;SE;11;59%;9%;12

Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;S;8;34%;4%;12

Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;S;8;36%;2%;12

Canadian;Sunny and hot;101;67;E;8;35%;4%;12

Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;SSE;7;40%;2%;12

Childress;Partly sunny and hot;106;77;NE;7;27%;2%;12

Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;S;9;38%;7%;12

College Station;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;9;48%;11%;12

Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;107;78;S;8;30%;5%;12

Conroe;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;S;7;51%;14%;12

Corpus Christi;Breezy in the p.m.;94;73;SSE;11;67%;5%;12

Corsicana;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;S;10;40%;26%;12

Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;107;76;ESE;9;41%;2%;12

Dalhart;Mostly sunny and hot;97;67;NNW;9;40%;25%;12

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;104;83;S;9;42%;6%;11

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;103;80;S;10;40%;9%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;104;83;S;11;39%;6%;12

Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;104;80;S;8;31%;5%;12

Del Rio;Hot;103;78;SE;13;39%;2%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;102;76;SE;12;38%;3%;12

Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;104;80;S;11;38%;5%;11

Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SE;12;34%;2%;12

Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;97;69;E;9;34%;25%;12

Edinburg;Very warm;102;76;SE;12;49%;8%;12

El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;ESE;8;24%;0%;12

Ellington;Partly sunny;96;77;SSW;8;59%;29%;12

Falfurrias;Very warm;100;69;SE;11;53%;7%;12

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;9;40%;5%;12

Fort Worth;Hot;104;82;S;9;33%;6%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;105;83;SSE;10;39%;7%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;105;83;S;11;42%;6%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;105;79;S;9;39%;6%;12

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;S;9;36%;2%;12

Gainesville;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;S;9;36%;10%;11

Galveston;Breezy in the p.m.;93;84;SSW;10;63%;13%;12

Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;8;36%;5%;12

Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;9;37%;3%;12

Giddings;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;S;6;49%;11%;12

Gilmer;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;S;7;49%;10%;11

Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;S;7;30%;3%;12

Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;S;8;32%;5%;12

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;103;82;S;9;37%;6%;12

Greenville;Hot, becoming breezy;102;79;S;11;38%;14%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;73;E;15;38%;0%;13

Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;S;9;35%;5%;12

Harlingen;Breezy and very warm;98;76;SSE;15;57%;6%;12

Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;S;7;43%;11%;12

Hebbronville;Warm, turning breezy;102;74;SE;11;41%;3%;12

Henderson;Partly sunny and hot;102;79;S;7;42%;7%;12

Hereford;Partly sunny and hot;101;72;S;8;30%;2%;12

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;10;36%;6%;12

Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;SE;9;43%;2%;12

Houston;Mostly sunny;97;79;S;7;57%;14%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, warm;97;79;S;8;56%;15%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;96;78;S;7;59%;15%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;98;74;S;4;61%;15%;12

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;96;77;S;6;59%;16%;11

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;S;6;55%;15%;12

Houston Hull;Sunshine and warm;99;76;S;7;57%;15%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;S;7;54%;15%;12

Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;81;S;7;45%;12%;12

Ingleside;Humid;93;80;SSE;12;60%;7%;12

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;98;76;S;7;43%;9%;12

Jasper;Partly sunny;97;74;S;7;59%;36%;12

Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;S;7;40%;2%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;7;46%;2%;12

Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;SSE;8;39%;2%;12

Killeen;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;9;40%;5%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;S;9;43%;5%;12

Kingsville Nas;Breezy and hot;99;74;SSE;12;55%;8%;12

La Grange;Warm with sunshine;100;75;S;6;52%;11%;12

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;S;7;42%;4%;12

Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;S;9;38%;10%;12

Laredo;Sunny, breezy, hot;105;76;SE;14;38%;3%;12

Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;S;6;32%;2%;12

Longview;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;S;8;47%;9%;12

Lubbock;Hot;103;74;SSW;8;31%;3%;12

Lufkin;Partly sunny;100;76;S;6;53%;15%;12

Mcallen;Very warm;101;77;SE;14;51%;8%;12

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;S;10;45%;4%;12

Mckinney;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;S;10;45%;11%;11

Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;8;39%;6%;12

Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;S;8;35%;4%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;S;8;35%;4%;12

Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;S;8;43%;7%;12

Mineola;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;S;8;44%;13%;12

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;105;79;SSE;9;39%;6%;12

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;S;9;40%;31%;11

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny and hot;99;76;S;6;51%;26%;12

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;S;9;43%;2%;12

Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;S;10;33%;2%;12

Orange;A t-storm around;96;79;SSW;6;59%;43%;12

Palacios;Breezy in the p.m.;92;82;S;11;63%;8%;12

Palestine;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;S;7;43%;6%;12

Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;ESE;9;29%;25%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;101;69;E;6;31%;4%;12

Paris;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;S;9;44%;7%;11

Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;SE;8;31%;2%;12

Perryton;Sunny and very warm;98;64;E;9;35%;1%;12

Plainview;Partly sunny and hot;100;71;SSW;9;32%;3%;12

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;SSE;7;43%;2%;12

Port Aransas;Humid;90;82;SSE;11;69%;7%;12

Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;93;78;SE;12;63%;14%;12

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;94;79;S;9;56%;6%;12

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;8;46%;2%;12

Robstown;Very warm;97;75;SSE;11;57%;7%;12

Rockport;Humid;94;81;SSE;11;63%;5%;12

Rocksprings;Hot;96;71;SSE;12;38%;2%;12

San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SSW;9;35%;2%;12

San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;8;43%;2%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;7;48%;4%;12

San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;S;10;45%;2%;12

Seminole;Partly sunny and hot;100;72;S;8;34%;2%;12

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny and hot;103;79;S;9;42%;13%;11

Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSW;9;35%;3%;12

Sonora;Very warm;98;72;S;12;36%;2%;12

Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;S;7;38%;5%;12

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny and hot;102;79;S;9;39%;7%;11

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;106;79;SSW;9;30%;3%;12

Temple;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;S;11;46%;3%;12

Terrell;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;S;10;37%;11%;12

Tyler;Partly sunny and hot;101;80;S;10;40%;8%;12

Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;102;72;SE;8;43%;2%;12

Vernon;Hot, an a.m. shower;108;78;N;10;25%;41%;11

Victoria;Hot, becoming breezy;97;75;SSE;10;59%;7%;12

Waco;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;S;11;43%;5%;12

Weslaco;Warm, turning breezy;100;77;SE;12;49%;12%;12

Wharton;Mostly sunny;97;73;S;7;65%;10%;12

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny and hot;107;79;SSE;9;35%;8%;11

Wink;Remaining very warm;100;73;SSE;10;36%;2%;12

Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;106;79;SE;9;41%;5%;12

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By