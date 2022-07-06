TX Forecast for Friday, July 8, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Hot;105;78;SE;12;35%;4%;12 Abilene Dyess;Hot;104;77;SE;13;31%;4%;12 Alice;Very warm;101;74;SE;11;55%;8%;12 Alpine;Mostly sunny;90;69;SE;7;36%;27%;13 Amarillo;Mostly sunny and hot;97;69;N;11;37%;66%;12 Angleton;Mostly sunny;95;77;S;8;62%;28%;12 Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;103;82;S;9;38%;7%;12 Austin;Near-record heat;102;78;SSE;5;50%;6%;12 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;9;54%;6%;12 Bay;Mostly sunny, humid;94;76;SSE;8;65%;28%;12 Beaumont;Variable cloudiness;95;78;S;7;64%;19%;10 Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SE;8;54%;10%;12 Borger;Partly sunny and hot;101;72;SSW;9;35%;34%;12 Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;8;44%;5%;12 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;S;10;32%;5%;12 Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;S;7;49%;28%;12 Bridgeport;Partly sunny and hot;103;75;SSE;7;40%;5%;12 Brownsville;Very warm;98;78;SE;12;58%;9%;12 Brownwood;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;9;39%;5%;12 Burnet;Clouds and sun, hot;100;75;SSE;7;42%;6%;12 Canadian;Partly sunny and hot;101;70;ENE;12;42%;36%;12 Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;8;45%;5%;12 Childress;Hot;102;76;NNW;12;35%;8%;12 Cleburne;Clouding up, hot;104;79;SSE;10;41%;6%;12 College Station;Hot;102;79;SSE;9;51%;28%;12 Comanche;Partly sunny and hot;105;76;S;9;36%;5%;12 Conroe;Mostly sunny;99;77;SSE;7;54%;29%;12 Corpus Christi;Breezy in the p.m.;95;76;SSE;11;66%;10%;12 Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;103;80;SSE;10;44%;28%;12 Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;107;77;SE;8;46%;5%;12 Dalhart;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;66;NE;10;45%;68%;12 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;103;84;SSE;8;42%;8%;12 Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny and hot;103;81;SSE;10;40%;8%;12 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Partly sunny and hot;103;83;SSE;11;39%;7%;12 Decatur;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;SSE;9;32%;5%;12 Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;SE;11;48%;4%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;SE;11;47%;4%;12 Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;103;80;SSE;11;39%;5%;12 Dryden;Hot, becoming breezy;103;76;SE;11;41%;2%;12 Dumas;Partly sunny;93;66;ENE;10;43%;32%;12 Edinburg;Hot, becoming breezy;101;77;SE;12;50%;7%;12 El Paso;A t-storm around;98;74;SSE;6;33%;64%;12 Ellington;Mostly sunny;94;79;S;8;61%;29%;12 Falfurrias;Very warm;100;72;SE;11;49%;8%;12 Fort Hood;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;10;46%;6%;12 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;104;81;SSE;10;34%;6%;12 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;104;82;SSE;11;40%;5%;12 Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny and hot;104;83;S;11;41%;5%;12 Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;104;79;S;9;38%;7%;12 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;SSE;7;42%;5%;12 Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;11;39%;5%;12 Galveston;Mostly sunny;93;85;S;10;64%;29%;12 Gatesville;Clouds and sun, hot;101;77;S;8;42%;6%;12 Georgetown;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;S;9;45%;6%;12 Giddings;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;S;7;49%;29%;12 Gilmer;Mostly sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;6;53%;29%;12 Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;SSE;8;31%;5%;12 Granbury;Partly sunny and hot;106;79;SSE;10;32%;5%;12 Grand Prairie;Partly sunny and hot;103;82;SSE;9;39%;7%;12 Greenville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;SSE;10;40%;8%;12 Guadalupe Pass;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;71;NW;11;48%;65%;10 Hamilton;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;S;9;40%;6%;12 Harlingen;Very warm;99;77;SSE;13;58%;8%;12 Hearne;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;S;7;45%;13%;12 Hebbronville;Very warm;102;74;SE;10;43%;5%;12 Henderson;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;S;7;48%;29%;12 Hereford;A t-storm around;99;70;WSW;10;36%;46%;12 Hillsboro;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;SSE;10;40%;8%;12 Hondo;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;SE;9;49%;5%;12 Houston;Mostly sunny, humid;95;79;S;8;58%;29%;12 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;96;80;S;8;58%;29%;12 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;95;80;S;8;60%;29%;12 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, humid;96;76;S;4;64%;29%;12 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;94;78;S;7;63%;29%;12 Houston Hooks;Hot;99;79;SSE;6;57%;29%;12 Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, humid;98;77;S;7;59%;13%;12 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;98;78;SSE;7;54%;29%;12 Huntsville;Partly sunny and hot;103;81;SSE;7;47%;29%;12 Ingleside;Humid;94;82;SSE;12;62%;58%;12 Jacksonville;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;7;46%;29%;12 Jasper;Clouds and sun;95;74;S;6;64%;30%;11 Junction;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;7;44%;5%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Warm with some sun;101;76;SSE;8;49%;5%;12 Kerrville;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;9;45%;5%;12 Killeen;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;10;46%;6%;12 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Clouds and sun, hot;101;77;SSE;10;49%;6%;12 Kingsville Nas;Very warm;100;77;SE;12;54%;9%;12 La Grange;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;S;7;51%;29%;12 Lago Vista;Partly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;7;48%;7%;12 Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;103;80;S;8;41%;8%;12 Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;SE;11;39%;5%;12 Llano;Clouds and sun, hot;102;73;SSE;7;40%;5%;12 Longview;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;S;8;51%;29%;12 Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;S;12;34%;11%;12 Lufkin;Partly sunny and hot;99;76;S;6;57%;29%;12 Mcallen;Very warm;101;78;SE;13;52%;7%;12 Mcgregor;Partly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;10;48%;7%;12 Mckinney;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;SSE;10;46%;8%;12 Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;102;80;S;9;41%;8%;12 Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;WSW;11;33%;4%;12 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;WSW;11;33%;4%;12 Midlothian;Partly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;8;44%;8%;12 Mineola;Mostly cloudy, hot;102;79;SSE;7;47%;29%;9 Mineral Wells;Partly sunny and hot;104;77;SSE;10;39%;6%;12 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;8;43%;11%;12 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;S;6;56%;29%;12 New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;9;47%;6%;12 Odessa;Hot;101;76;SSE;13;34%;4%;12 Orange;Partly sunny;93;79;S;7;66%;30%;12 Palacios;Mostly sunny;93;83;SSE;11;64%;44%;12 Palestine;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;7;47%;12%;12 Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;99;69;S;11;36%;24%;12 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;101;70;WNW;7;34%;25%;12 Paris;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;SSE;8;47%;7%;12 Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;102;74;SE;6;33%;27%;12 Perryton;Sunny and very warm;98;66;SW;13;43%;39%;12 Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;97;69;SSW;11;40%;14%;12 Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;104;76;SE;8;44%;5%;12 Port Aransas;Sunshine and humid;91;82;SSE;11;69%;11%;12 Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;93;81;SE;12;62%;9%;12 Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;95;80;SSE;10;56%;11%;12 Randolph AFB;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;8;51%;5%;12 Robstown;Warm, turning breezy;99;77;SE;11;55%;10%;12 Rockport;Humid;93;83;SSE;11;64%;12%;12 Rocksprings;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;11;47%;5%;12 San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;S;10;38%;3%;12 San Antonio;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;8;46%;5%;12 San Antonio Stinson;Hot;102;76;SSE;8;52%;5%;12 San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;10;47%;6%;12 Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;S;9;31%;42%;12 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;SSE;10;42%;5%;12 Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;S;12;34%;3%;12 Sonora;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;12;41%;3%;12 Stephenville;Mostly cloudy, hot;104;75;SSE;8;38%;5%;9 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny and hot;103;81;SSE;9;40%;10%;12 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;S;12;29%;4%;12 Temple;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;11;52%;6%;12 Terrell;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;SSE;10;40%;10%;12 Tyler;Mostly sunny and hot;102;80;SSE;9;46%;29%;12 Uvalde;Partly sunny, warm;101;75;SE;8;51%;6%;12 Vernon;Hot;107;78;SSE;13;26%;44%;12 Victoria;Hot, becoming breezy;98;78;SSE;10;57%;11%;12 Waco;Hot;104;79;S;11;45%;7%;12 Weslaco;Hot, becoming breezy;100;77;SE;12;49%;7%;12 Wharton;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;8;63%;12%;12 Wichita Falls;Partly sunny and hot;106;78;SE;13;36%;5%;12 Wink;Sunny and very warm;102;77;WSW;9;35%;4%;12 Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;105;79;SE;8;45%;7%;12 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather